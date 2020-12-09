It was another tumultuous week around the NFL as the 2020 playoff picture continues to take shape.

As usual, there were multiple Nittany Lions who made big plays that impacted the games for their respective teams.

So as the league gets set for the home stretch of this unique season, here are the former Penn Staters who performed best last week.

Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki had the best game of his 2020 season Sunday as he helped lead the Dolphins to a crucial 19-7 win over Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-6 tight end had 88 receiving yards on nine receptions and was able to make a highlight-reel grab in the back of the end zone in the third quarter that would give Miami a lead it would not relinquish.

Gesicki would also go on to make a one-handed catch later on in the quarter, which would set up a Jason Sanders field goal that made it a 16-7 game.

Jack Crawford

Another former Nittany Lion who had his best performance of the season was Titans defensive tackle Jack Crawford.

In a losing effort against the Cleveland Browns, Crawford had himself a solid day on defense with a season-high seven total tackles as well as a forced fumble.

That forced fumble on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a huge play at the time as it came late in the fourth quarter and extended the game for Tennessee.

Despite the loss, Crawford was imperative in containing the talented Cleveland running attack that ranks at the top of the NFL.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Key matchups for Penn State football’s Week 8 matchup against Michigan State Penn State hosts Michigan State for the final game of the Big Ten regular season as both pro…

Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson is continuing to be the only consistent part of the Chicago Bears’ offense this season as he put up another solid outing in the team’s 34-30 loss to Detroit.

Robinson had six receptions for 75 yards and was able to go up against another former Nittany Lion in cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

But while the youthful Oruwariye got the win, the elder Robinson was able to find himself open on multiple occasions and took advantage of the seven targets he saw.

The 6-foot-2 receiver is tied for sixth in the league in receptions right now with 77 and is 13th in receiving yards with 904.