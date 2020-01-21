Pitt, Parsons (11) and Joseph (49)
Defensive lineman Daniel Joseph may not be with Penn State much longer.

It was reported early on Tuesday that the redshirt junior entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network.

Joseph appeared in just three games this past season in which he recorded just two tackles, one of which was a solo sack.

In 2018, Joseph played in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions and the season prior to that he appeared in eight total games.

The defensive lineman tallied five sacks to this point in his career in Happy Valley and a total of 29 tackles in 32 games played.

