With the White Out game now officially set to start at 7:30 p.m. — after there was a chance it would start at noon — Penn State students are appreciative.

Sarah Cane said the noon games require you to wake up earlier in the day, making the later start time the better option.

“I’m all for it. I feel like people are more into games they don’t have to get up at 8 a.m. for,” Cane (junior-architectural engineering) said.

Jackie Kurtz agreed with this sentiment and added the later start time creates a better atmosphere amongst the fans.

“I’m really excited about it. I think it makes the White Out game so much better,” Kurtz (junior-film and psychology) said. “Everybody is so much more excited. If it were at noon, I don’t think as many people would show up.”

While the past few White Out games have had a 7:30 kickoff, many students feared kickoff would be earlier this year.

Vera Colmenter said the whole game would be changed if it were not for the 7:30 kickoff, especially since she has friends visiting to watch the game with her.

“I was so scared for it to be at noon. You do the tailgate, you go to the game or you watch the game, and for it being at noon you don’t get the full White Out experience,” Colmenter (senior-food science) said. “It would’ve been a completely different game for sure.”

Christina Chambliss made the point that starting the game in the evening might be more beneficial to the players, as well.

“I think it’s a good experience for the football players, too,” Chambliss (senior-nursing) said. “The nighttime atmosphere is better than the daytime atmosphere, and it may pump them up more.”

Some students, however, pointed out that the later start time creates a longer, more tiring day for attendees.

Noah Rhoads (freshman-biomedical engineering) said this is one of the reasons a noon game could have been beneficial.

“I guess people could be tired from the day if they are tailgating or something like that, so that could be a con,” Rhoads said. “The one nice thing about a noon game is that people are not tired out from tailgating.”

Still, others took a different stance on the issue. Alexandra Macholz (junior-kinesiology) said that although she prefers a 7:30 p.m. game to a noon one, she feels there is another timing that would be better.

“I think the best time for a game overall is 3:30, because sometimes when it’s at 7:30, I’m so tired by the end and everyone just leaves halfway through,” she said.

Yoo Jin Jeong (sophomore-information sciences and technology) added that the atmosphere of the game manages to be fun no matter what time the game starts.

“I do like the fact that it is later, but I wish it was at 3 or 4,” Jeong said. “I really like the fact that it is later than noon, but at the same time whenever it is I feel like we all have a good time.”