The LawnBoyz received their name because they “eat a lot of grass” and on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl, this was certainly true.

Penn State dominated in the trenches, and its potent run game led the Nittany Lions to 53 points and a Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis.

Here is a closer look at how the Nittany Lions rushed their way to 396 yards.

A total of 202 of those 396 yards came from Journey Brown, who played his best game of a breakout season against Memphis.

Brown’s career day began on his first carry of the game where he channeled his inner Marshawn Lynch on this incredible touchdown run.

This play all starts upfront with the Nittany Lions offensive line and a pair of fantastic blocks by Steven Gonzalez and Michal Menet.

The center and guard open a massive hole and Brown doesn’t hesitate and uses his speed to blast through it.

Then a few yards down the field he meets his first defender, then his second, then his third and finally Brown shrugs off a four defender on his way into the end zone capping one of the most impressive runs in the college football season.

This determination and pure effort combined with technique from Brown to hold onto the football really make this run special.

But Brown wasn’t done having explosive plays.

Later in the second quarter, Brown exploded for his second touchdown of the game where he showed his athleticism and track speed.

The gif almost doesn’t look real with how fast Brown is moving at the end of this play.

In order to get more into this play, another view is required.

When viewing this play from the sky cam, it really allows the blocking to be shown.

It is nothing complicated for Penn State, just a simple zone scheme with the entire offensive line making down blocks, looking to create a hole for Brown.

And this hole comes on a cut back.

Brown has the vision to see the seams open up on the backside, makes a great jump cut and is off to the races.

Will Fries, the tackle, does a fantastic job of washing his block down as Brown makes this cut in order to make sure the backside move can be made effectively.

Sean Clifford also plays an important role in this play as he carries out the zone read and it holds a Memphis linebacker at the line of scrimmage, the linebacker that should be in the position to tackle Brown and stop this play for a moderate gain.

Noah Cain also made a splash in his return to the Penn State lineup, playing a solid physical game that he has quickly become known for.

The fourth quarter is quickly becoming Cain’s time to shine as the freshman is the running back of choice for Penn State in clock-killing situations.

And on this second down run, Cain shows exactly why this is the case.

This play for Penn State has Pat Freiermuth coming across the play to block backside in order to confuse the Memphis linebackers and give them a read of a zone read to that side.

This motion and block by Freiermuth does just enough to freeze the linebackers and allow Cain to get to the second level untouched.

The right side of the Penn State also gets fantastic movement on this play, washing down the Memphis defensive line to give Cain plenty of room to work.

Ultimately, Cain picks up the first down as Penn State continued to burn time off the clock to secure the win against Memphis.

While the LawnBoyz had themselves a game, Clifford also had a few solid rushes against Memphis including this read option play in the second quarter.

With Journey Brown burning the Tigers all game, Clifford has an easy read here as the defensive end collapses hard on Devyn Ford, giving Clifford tons of space on the edge.

Clifford flexes his running muscles on this play, something that was a staple of the Penn State offense early in the season, but not so much towards the back end as Clifford was dealing with injuries.

Here Clifford shows that he was back to full strength in the bowl game and directs Freiermuth to pick up a key block that allows Clifford to move the chains.