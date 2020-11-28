Saturday afternoon, Penn State picked up a win for the first time in the calendar year of 2020.

And while this season has been perhaps the most frustrating year in the program’s history, a win against a historic program in Michigan has given the team a much needed boost

Defensive end PJ Mustipher described it by saying the team has to enjoy these victories after realizing first hand how hard it can be to win.

“It was electric in [the locker room]. We haven't won since December [28] of last year so it was incredible,” Mustipher said. “Coach Franklin always talks about how it's hard to win so when we do have these moments, we have to take advantage of them and really celebrate because playing Big Ten and playing big time college football, wins aren't easy to come by.”

With the Nittany Lions sitting at 1-5, they will have a losing season in 2020 and have no chance to compete within the Big Ten for a conference championship.

But this was a proud moment for the program, as it hasn’t won a game in Ann Arbor since the 2009 season.

Redshirt freshman Joey Porter Jr., who called this the biggest win in his short two-year stint with the team, is incredibly proud of what the group was able to accomplish against such a storied program.

“This team hadn’t beat Michigan at Michigan since 2009. We wanted to change that, we wanted to be the team, everybody counted us out,” Porter Jr. said. “We got this opportunity today to show on the field why we're not what everyone thinks we are, and we did it.”

“We were just tired of losing.”

Not only was this a big relief for the players within the program but their head coach as well, who has certainly taken the most criticism following the team’s historically poor start.

James Franklin directed all of the credit to his players and was just happy to see their persistence and hard work pay off with a win against the Wolverines.

“There's been a lot of things going on this year,” Franklin said. “To see our team battle through that adversity, our program battle through that adversity, with all types of limitations and issues and challenges and depth. I just couldn't be happier for our players.”

While this is the first and biggest win at Penn State for many young players like Keyvone Lee and Parker Washington, the victory was just as meaningful to the veterans.

Those players, including Mustipher, said this team had to try and remember what it was like to win a game in the first place.

“I think we really had to understand what it took to win,” Mustipher said. “When you're losing so much I think you forget how winning feels and what is required in order to get the W on Saturdays, so I think the monkey has definitely been lifted off our back.”

And now that the Nittany Lions are back in the win column, taking that mentality into this week as well as the final stretch of the season will be critical to the future outlook of the program.

“We have to use this as momentum, it can just be a one week thing, it has to continue these next couple of weeks and that's how we have to finish out the season,” Mustipher said. “I think that's what we're going to do, we're going to use this as a momentum shift in our season and continue to win football games.”

Despite Penn State’s staff and players saying this week has to be treated the same as the last one, there is certainly going to be a bit more motivation and positivity now as the season winds down.

Knowing this team will not be the first winless group in school history is certainly going to affect the overall morale as Penn State now has an opportunity to finish this season out strong.

“We finally get a little taste of some positivity, and just being able to make corrections, after a positive game,” Brooks added. “Continuing this momentum, continuing that energy that we have, and just carrying that throughout the rest of the season.”

There was no shortage of emotion either as the personnel around the program were overjoyed despite these unusual circumstances.

“It felt good, there was a lot of emotion in the locker room and a lot of great leadership,” Franklin said. “There were a lot of things said that are private to the locker room but there was just a lot of emotion.”

“This has been a tough year and I'm not just talking football.”

One thing that the team as well as Franklin is going to get to enjoy this week is finally tasting that victory Monday meal, a taste which the program has gone long without.

This is a usual team tradition the Monday after a win and was something the seventh year head coach candidly said he was excited for, in addition to picking up the much needed victory.

“This is an opportunity for us to grow and this is an opportunity for us to build on,” Franklin said. “One game at a time and we're going to have victory Monday dinner, which is going to be the most delicious thing I've ever tasted in my life.”