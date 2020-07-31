The Pac-12 is the latest conference to announce its plan for the 2020 college football season.

On Friday, the Pac-12 approved a 10-game, conference-only schedule.

The college football season is set to begin on Sept. 26, but the date is subject to change if the situation warrants it.

Each team will play five home and five road games in the new schedule and games that are unable to be played on their scheduled date can be made up in their bye weeks.

The Pac-12 Championship game will now be played on Dec. 18 or 19 and will be held at a campus site, not at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas like originally scheduled.

Football training camps can commence as early as Aug. 17, subject to local and state health guidelines.

The ACC and SEC have also both released plans this week for the 2020 college football season.

The Big Ten announced on July 9 that it would be moving to a conference-only schedule for all of its fall sports. No further details have been released by the conference.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE