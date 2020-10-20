Penn State football has released its depth chart before the start of the 2020 season.

This updated depth chart will represent the starters and bench rotation as the Nittany Lions travel to Indiana on Saturday.

Some positional battles have stood out over the offseason and have been settled in the meantime, as Week 1 has arrived.

First is the wide receiver group, which has remained a question mark heading into the year and features some new faces.

While Jahan Dotson has been the undisputed No. 1, the young group will try some fresh faces this year as Parker Washington and Cam Sullivan-Brown will get their shot to start next to Dotson.

The running back group is also of concern, especially after potential loss of Journey Brown for the season.

Noah Cain and Devyn Ford have been presumed to fill the top two spots with one freshman filling the third.

But according to the chart, Cazaiah Holmes and Keyvone Lee will share that third spot for now, likely until one can take the spot from the other.

Another position affected, this time due to opt-out, was linebacker.

With the departure of Micah Parsons over the offseason, Jesse Luketa has been forced to step into a starting role on the outside with Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks filling out the group.

Luckily, Luketa is a veteran on Brent Pry’s defense and should fill in smoothly into this starting spot.

The Nittany Lions overall will have a combination of youth and experience on the field this year and are looking for the first College Football Playoff berth in program history.

