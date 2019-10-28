Two Penn State players have received Big Ten weekly awards for their performances against Michigan State.

Punter Blake Gillikin earned special teams player of the week honors, while defensive end Jayson Oweh was named co-freshman of the week.

Gillikin punted eight times on Saturday for an average of 44.3 yards and was crucial in Penn State winning the field position battle against the Spartans.

The punter placed five punts inside the 20-yard line and three punts inside the 10-yard line.

Oweh recorded two strip sacks, the only two sacks of the game for Penn State, and was a force throughout the game as the freshman continues to get better each week.