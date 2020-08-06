As the scheduled start of Penn State’s season is now under a month away, a lot is continuing to change across the country as the NCAA looks to play sports this fall.

Here are a couple of takeaways from what has occurred over the course of a very busy week.

Calls for Unity

Players from both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have come out with unified lists of demands in The Players' Tribune over the last few days.

The demands by the players stated concerns surrounding coronavirus protocols and the health and safety of student-athletes.

The Pac-12 demands also touched on social and racial injustice as well as monetary compensation.

Both of these demands were sure to state that players have the right to opt out of a season if they choose, and there should be no repercussions on their scholarships or places on the team.

NCAA releases fall sports requirements

The NCAA released a statement on Wednesday morning stating that schools and conferences must meet specific requirements if they are to conduct fall sports during the preseason, regular season and postseason.

The NCAA’s Board of Governors noted there are serious concerns about the amount of coronavirus cases across the country in relation to safely playing sports this fall.

The board is now saying it will only go ahead with fall seasons and postseason play if strict guidelines are set and followed by every program.

This includes regular testing, responsible quarantines and other health and safety measures.

The NCAA also has set an Aug. 21 deadline for divisions to determine the status of sports this fall.

Additionally, fall championships for Division II and Division III sports have been canceled by the NCAA.

New schedules

The Big Ten and Pac-12 also became the first two conferences to release their updated schedules this week, which feature conference-only matchups.

Penn State’s 10-game slate will open against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 5.

The Big Ten’s schedule has two bye weeks for each team, which will allow for some extra flexibility if games have to be rescheduled due to positive coronavirus tests.

As the days go on and the scheduled start of the college football season creeps closer, expect the rest of Power 5 conference to likely announce schedules within the upcoming couple of weeks.

Players opting out

Some of college football’s most talented players heading into the 2020 season have begun to opt out due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

This is not only for health and safety concerns but so they can allow themselves to get extra preparation for the NFL Draft without a trial run of a new college football season.

Some of these stars are projected first round picks, including Nittany Lion linebacker Micah Parsons, who reportedly will opt out of the season.

Every day more players continue to opt out, and the outlooks of teams may look drastically different once the season eventually gets underway.

