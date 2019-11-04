In celebration of the 150th season of college football, ESPN released a list of the top 150 games in college football history, and Penn State shows up numerous times.

The Nittany Lions appear seven times, including three times in the top-15.

Penn State's win over Miami in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl comes in at No. 5, with its win over Georgia in the 1983 Sugar Bowl at No. 8 and its loss to Alabama in the 1979 Sugar Bowl at No. 12.

The 1982 win over Nebraska (23), the 2017 Rose Bowl loss (24), the 1969 Orange Bowl win over Kansas (61) and the 1994 win over Illinois (141) round out the Nittany Lions' appearances on the list.