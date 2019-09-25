Beaver Stadium is no longer just for Penn State football. State College’s other team will soon take the field.

Penn State and State College Area School District announced Wednesday that State High will play Cumberland Valley at Beaver Stadium on October 26.

“We are so thankful for this opportunity for not only our players and coaches, but also our school community,” State High Athletic Director Chris Weakland said in a press release. “This is an experience that we hope everyone can enjoy and cherish for a long time to come.”

Kickoff will be at 12 pm or 5 pm, depending on the time of Penn State’s game that day at Michigan State.

Tickets will cost 10 dollars and will be available at the Bryce Jordan Center and at State College district schools.