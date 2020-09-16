Just over a month after voting to postpone all fall sports, Penn State President Eric Barron and the rest of the Big Ten's leadership has reversed course and voted to reinstate the Big Ten football season in October.

Barron released a statement explaining the rationale behind his vote directly after the Big Ten officially announced its decision on Wednesday morning.

“Yesterday, I voted to move forward with fall sports,” Barron said in a statement. “I did so based on an extraordinary amount of effort by a Big Ten task force over the last month to create the necessary conditions for a COVID-free arena of play.”

The Big Ten will now move forward with new medical protocols including daily testing and this change was enough for Barron and the rest of the Big Ten's leadership to deem it would be safe to play.

"Our new approach is data-driven and guided by a chief infection officer to be designated by each institution," Barron said. "Importantly, many of the medical experts from Big Ten universities who did not think we could play safely on Aug. 11 supported these new strategies as sufficient to create a COVID-free arena of play and lowered risk for student-athletes who have tested positive."

Barron had previously voted to postpone the season on Aug. 11, citing health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

"Unfortunately, over the two weeks preceding Aug. 11, it became clear that we could not guarantee a COVID-free play environment," Barron said. "Not all schools were able to submit testing results at the level required by the Big Ten.

"Straightforward responses to contact tracing interviews with those who tested positive were proving to be more difficult."

Now, with a football season being played, Barron and the rest of the Big Ten will continue to rely on advice from medical experts.

“The Big Ten will also follow the medical team recommendation that stadium attendance be limited to families of student-athletes and athletic staff,” Barron said.

The season is set to begin during the weekend of Oct. 23.

