While Penn State concluded its season on Dec. 28 with a win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, there was one former member of the Nittany Lions who made a season-defining play in his new home.

Former Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson caught the game-winning XX-yard pass with just over one minute to play in the fourth quarter, securing a 28-27 victory for Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

Johnson spent three years on the field in Happy Valley, and Penn State fans and even members of the media took to Twitter to express their best wishes for the wideout.

Good for you Juwan Johnson, good for you. — Cory V Lestochi (@Cory_Lestochi) January 2, 2020

Really happy for Juwan Johnson. Worked with him when he was an intern for the @SCSpikes and he's a good, hard working guy. He deserves a moment like that at the end. — Thomas Frank J. Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) January 2, 2020

Juwan Johnson! Former @scspikes intern! Good to see good guys do well #GoDucks #RoseBowl — Chris Morelli (@ChrisMorelli) January 2, 2020

Juwan Johnson will help Oregon win the Rose Bowl. Great moment for him and the Ducks. Remember watching the t-shirts get wheeled past him along the PSU sideline as USC celebrated. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) January 2, 2020

Juwan Johnson coming up clutch again just for another team this time. — Sean Goheen (@seangoheen) January 2, 2020

Juwan Johnson making that catch equates to Penn State winning the Rose Bowl — cotton bowl caroline (@_supcaroline) January 2, 2020

Some fans and reporters compared this catch to Johnson's game-winning touchdown reception for Penn State against Iowa in 2017.

Juwan Johnson with the clincher to beat Iowa and Wisconsin, for two different teams. Not a bad feather in this cap. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 2, 2020

Juwan Johnson’s entire college football career was defined by events that transpired in the final seconds of games — Matt Freiler (@MattyFreshTV) January 2, 2020

Oregon finished the season with an 11-2 record. Johnson had over 400 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a member of the Ducks this season.