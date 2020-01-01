Juwan Johnson Oregon

While Penn State concluded its season on Dec. 28 with a win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, there was one former member of the Nittany Lions who made a season-defining play in his new home. 

Former Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson caught the game-winning XX-yard pass with just over one minute to play in the fourth quarter, securing a 28-27 victory for Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday. 

Johnson spent three years on the field in Happy Valley, and Penn State fans and even members of the media took to Twitter to express their best wishes for the wideout.  

Some fans and reporters compared this catch to Johnson's game-winning touchdown reception for Penn State against Iowa in 2017. 

Oregon finished the season with an 11-2 record. Johnson had over 400 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a member of the Ducks this season. 

