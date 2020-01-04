Iowa, Cam Brown (6)
Penn State linebacker Cam Brown (6) celebrates forcing a punt during the game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

Another Penn State senior will have an opportunity to show NFL scouts his skill set.

Linebacker Cam Brown accepted his invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the bowl announced Saturday.

The Senior Bowl, held in Mobile, AL, gives seniors a chance to play in a final game against other NFL hopefuls.

Brown will be joined by defensive tackle Robert Windsor at the game. Windsor accepted his invitation in November.

The game will be played on Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

