Another Penn State senior will have an opportunity to show NFL scouts his skill set.

Linebacker Cam Brown accepted his invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the bowl announced Saturday.

Welcome to the Best-of-the-Best! @PennStateFball LB Cam Brown (@Freakyy6ix) has officially accepted his invitation to the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl! #WeAre #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/eZnXPuRGwz — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 4, 2020

The Senior Bowl, held in Mobile, AL, gives seniors a chance to play in a final game against other NFL hopefuls.

Brown will be joined by defensive tackle Robert Windsor at the game. Windsor accepted his invitation in November.

The game will be played on Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m.