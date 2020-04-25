Former Penn State tight end and current Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule represented his former school with a Penn State football helmet on display.

Matt Rhule is virtual Draft ready 💻 pic.twitter.com/rt4fScIhHG — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 22, 2020

Rhule played for four years as a linebacker after walking on to the team in the late 90s.

Also on display was the Temple game ball from the Nittany Lions’ 27-10 defeat in September of 2015 when Rhule was able to beat his alma mater as head coach of the Owls in a historic game.

His Nittany Lion roots were on display once again on Friday night when he took Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos in the second round of the NFL Draft.