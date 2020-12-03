Penn State will take the field Saturday with a win under its belt for the first time this season.

The Nittany Lions, now 1-5 following their victory over Michigan, will look to continue its momentum against a 2-4 Rutgers team, which Penn State has traditionally dominated.

Here is how our staff thinks things will go for the Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon.

Benjamin Ferree

The key for Penn State will be playing a clean game and not turning the ball over.If the Nittany Lions are able to do this, they will leave New Jersey with a win.

However, if Penn State plays a sloppy game and turnovers once again hurt the offense, Rutgers is competitive enough in 2020 to defeat the Nittany Lions.

Overall, Penn State is too talented and will find holes in struggling Rutgers defense on the way to a win.

Score: Penn State 38, Rutgers 30

Evan Patrick

Penn State will look to do just what it did against Michigan last week by establishing the run early and taking care of the ball.

If quarterback Sean Clifford doesn’t commit a turnover, the Nittany Lions will be in good shape against a Rutgers team that poses more of a threat than it has in recent history.

Score: Penn State 33, Rutgers 17

Justin Morganstein

Rutgers is no longer a bye week with a game mixed in for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions’ struggles along with Rutgers strides this season makes for an intriguing matchup.

But with James Franklin’s team riding the momentum it gained at Michigan last week, it will score just enough to get by the Scarlet Knights in a close one in Piscataway.

Score: Penn State 30, Rutgers 26

Andrew Porterfield

Who would’ve thought, at this point in the season, the Scarlet Knights would be above the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten East standings?

Penn State may have found its stride against a more competitive Michigan team, though, so expect James Franklin’s program to continue that momentum in Piscataway.

Score: Penn State 31, Rutgers 23

