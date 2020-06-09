After three seasons at Penn State, one former Nittany Lion will be taking his talents down south.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Damion Barber announced he will be transferring to Austin Peay on Tuesday evening after officially entering the transfer portal on June 1st.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native made three tackles in his career with the Nittany Lions.

Along with James Franklin and Penn State, Barber was named as a defendant in a hazing lawsuit earlier this year from former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries.

Barber will be immediately eligible to play for the Governors, who compete in the Ohio Valley Conference, since he is transferring into the FCS from the FBS.

