Some former Penn Staters saw their best moments for different programs after venturing away from State College.

Whether it was because of NCAA sanctions or simply the product of a lack of playing time, the transfers of these five former Nittany Lions stand out among the rest as rekindling of their careers.

Here’s a list of five players who donned the blue and white before having success with other collegiate programs.

Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson was a star at Penn State just two seasons ago.

The Glassboro, New Jersey, native was the 32nd player in Nittany Lion history to surpass the 1,000-yard career receiving mark and caught two touchdowns for James Franklin in his three years of playing time.

With another season in 2019, Johnson could have become one of the most decorated wide receivers in Penn State’s history.

But he decided to travel 2,686 miles to play for Oregon in his final season of eligibility after graduating from Penn State with a degree in telecommunications.

Johnson’s lone season as a Duck didn’t feature jaw-dropping feats nor statistics, but he was an integral piece on an Oregon team that defeated Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl to secure a 12-2 overall record.

Catching 30 passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns with the Ducks, Johnson’s biggest moment came in the waning minutes of his college football career — a 28-yard catch on third down that allowed Oregon to run out the clock against the Badgers in the Rose Bowl.

Johnson was signed as a free agent by the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Justin Brown

One of nine Nittany Lions to transfer following the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case, Justin Brown quickly became one of the best wide-outs in the Big 12.

Brown appeared in 36 games over three seasons for Joe Paterno before deciding to leave the crippled program for Oklahoma in 2012.

Recording career-highs in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, Brown didn’t need much time to get acclimated to the Big 12 pace of play.

Brown led the Sooners in receiving yards in his lone season with the program before being drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tommy Stevens

Even though he fought injuries after transferring to Mississippi State, Tommy Stevens proved himself to be a potential workhorse for NFL teams.

Never reaching the starting job in his three seasons as a Nittany Lion quarterback, Stevens showed spurts of athleticism as a junior in 2018 when he appeared in Franklin’s ‘Lion’ position.

Eventually losing the quarterback battle to Sean Clifford during spring practice in 2019, Stevens decided to reunite with former offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead in Starkville with Mississippi State.

Stevens cemented himself as the starter with the Bulldogs, starting in all nine games he appeared in. Battling injury, though, he wasn’t able to put up monster numbers after missing four games.

Stevens passed for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns while also picking up 381 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground as one of the most potent dual-threat options in the SEC.

Like Johnson, Stevens will begin his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints after being selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brandon Polk

When Brandon Polk committed to Penn State, he was vying for the opportunity to compete for a national championship with a powerhouse program. After transferring, he had the same opportunity — but this time in the FCS.

Polk transferred to James Madison prior to the 2019 season after spending his first four seasons at Penn State, where he recorded 27 receptions for 367 receiving yards.

The decision to transfer would end up being a good one for the Ashburn, Virginia, native, as he tallied 1,179 receiving yards for the Dukes in just one season with the program.

Polk’s big season with James Madison was characterized by a three-game stretch in which he totaled at least 104 receiving yards in each game.

Going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Polk signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent.

Khairi Fortt

The only defensive player on this list, Khairi Fortt was having a historic season for California before succumbing to injury late in the year.

Fortt transferred to Cal in 2012 after the Sandusky case and started all nine games he appeared in for the Golden Bears in his one season with the team.

Posting a career-high 13 tackles against Ohio State in Cal’s third game of the 2013 season, Fortt would eventually go on to be named a Butkus award semifinalist, an honor given to the best linebacker in college football.

After spending time with five NFL teams, Fortt turned to a T.V. career, where he’s appeared on MTV’s Fear Factor and Discovery I.D.’s The Perfect Murder.

