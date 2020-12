Pat Freiermuth has earned yet another accolade at Penn State.

The tight end was awarded the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year award Tuesday, which is given to the best tight end in the Big Ten.

Freiermuth appeared in four games in 2020, hauling in 23 receptions for 310 yards and one touchdown before suffering a season ending injury.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

6 Penn State football players earn All-Big Ten offensive honors Despite a tumultuous season, Penn State was well represented in the All-Big Ten offensive te…