Penn State will no longer be opening its 2020 season against Nevada and will be replacing the Wolf Pack with Kent State.

A report surfaced on Wednesday afternoon that Nevada had scheduled a game against Arkansas on the same day if had previously agreed to play Penn State.

A Penn State spokeswoman confirmed the news and said that the Nittany Lions will now open the 2020 season against Kent State.

The Golden Flashes are a familiar opponent for Penn State and last traveled to Beaver Stadium in 2018.

