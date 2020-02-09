It's been over three years since Matt McGloin last took the field, but on Sunday, it looked like he hasn't missed a beat.

The former Penn State quarterback started for the XFL's New York Guardians and he led the team to a victory in the first game of the new season.

McGloin was 15-for-29 with 182 yards and one touchdown, adding a rushing touchdown to start the game.

McGloin is one of three former Nittany Lions on XFL rosters, with wide receiver Saeed Blacknall not recording a catch for the Los Angeles Wildcats, and wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins inactive for the D.C. Defenders this weekend.