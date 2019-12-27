Penn State's Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour addressed the media at the Cotton Bowl on Friday morning where she touched on a number of topics related to Penn State sports teams, contracts, facilities and much more.

Here are the major takeaways from the press conference.

James Franklin’s contract terms

After loads of rumors that the Nittany Lions’ head coach was being pursued by the likes of Florida State and USC over the past few months, it was announced a few weeks ago that Franklin agreed to an extension that would keep him in Happy Valley through 2025.

The terms and conditions of the contract have yet to be released but that should change in the near future.

“Certainly very pleased to extend James [Franklin’s] contract of which you will get details at some point hopefully early in the new year.” Barbour said.

Now that the contract is official, the talk of Franklin leaving Penn State for another job should die down for some time. While it could be seen as a distraction or threat by some, Barbour takes pride in the attention that her head football coach garners from other programs across the country.

“I think it’s awesome, you always want someone that other people want, because if they don’t, you’ve got a different kind of problem,” Barbour said. “I love the fact that Penn State has a head coach that a lot of other people want, this contract, any contract, is not going to stop that and I don’t really want it to. I want us to continue to have the kind of success that is going to draw other people to James [Franklin]. He’s a Penn Stater, he’s our coach and he’s going to remain that way.”

Even though the specifics of Franklin’s deal still remain unknown, Barbour did provide some insight regarding the matter.

It was noted that there is a buyout clause in the contract, which will be made public when the terms and conditions are released.

The topic of assistant coaches’ salaries and facility upgrades came up and the athletic director was quick to make it clear that Franklin’s contract is a completely separate ordeal while noting that the head coach is always lobbying for the best for his staff and the university as a whole. Any extra money for assistants is not specified in Franklin’s contract.

“I would say those are two separate things although obviously they conflate at some point,” Barbour said. “As it relates to assistant coaches, as it relates to facilities, those are conversations we have almost daily, certainly weekly, about our ability to compete. I would hesitate to say those were part of his contract negotiations. Now don’t get me wrong, James is always looking out for his assistants, always pushing what is going to help Penn State be competitive, that is always happening but those commitments were made long ago.”

On the topic of assistant coaches pay and facilities, Barbour provided some clarity about what the Penn State administration aims for and what exactly those prior commitments were in the aim to remain competitive, specifically in football.

“We continue to have conversations, all of us as an administration, whether it’s the board and President Barron or Scott Sidwell and myself and others within the department about how we do that,” Barbour said. ”We’ve kind of settled on, in different categories, we need to be top-3 in the Big Ten and top-10 nationally as kind of a benchmark.”

When asked to specify the exact areas of which Barbour was talking about hitting that benchmark, the athletic director listed a number of different areas.

“Assistant coaches salary, personnel, head coach’s salary, the kinds of services we’re providing for student athletes, academic services, you name it.” Barbour said.

New facilities and Beaver Stadium renovations

Penn State is amidst a 20-year ‘master plan’ for renovations of sports venues and facilities all over campus.

A renovation of Beaver Stadium is something that will definitely happen and is in the works, but it may be some time before we are able to see any physical progress.

“As I think I probably created the storm this time last year and talked about that we would start to look at what a Beaver Stadium renovation might look like,” Barbour said. “That continues to operate in the background — let's make this really clear, that is still years away, that is such a massive project that it will take that long so the planning process needs to go on there.”

The Lasch Building, where Penn State football’s facilities and offices are, is in the midst of a renovation.

“The board of trustees approved us to hire an architect to design about 70 million dollars of further renovations to Lasch,” Barbour said. “We are about halfway through that, we hope to see something late summer, early fall on that and then we can decide what’s next in the process but obviously we are committed to finishing the Lasch master plan as well as practice fields in Holuba.”

Barbour also noted that two new renovation projects will begin in the upcoming spring semester.

“Basketball and field hockey, those projects will break ground and begin this spring,” Barbour said.

In Penn State’s ‘master plan’, the basketball practice facility is listed as an area that will be renovated as well as the field hockey complex.

Barbour added that the construction of a second indoor facility is part of the first five-year master plan.

Recent basketball success

The Nittany Lions are ranked in the AP Poll’s top-25 for the first time since 1996 and they’ve done it with Pat Chambers as the head coach. Chambers has endured his fair share of criticism in his time with Penn State but his athletic director has always been in his corner.

“I feel great for Pat [Chambers], obviously you know that I’ve been a huge supporter of Pat Chambers and felt that the signs were there,” Barbour said. “Now look, we’ve got a long way to go in 2020, but I feel really good about this squad and the confidence they have. I love this for Pat [Chambers], but I love it even more for our kids and our community to be able to add men’s basketball to the list of Penn State programs that are getting it done on the national scene.”

Future of the Pitt/Penn State series

This season brought what many believed to be the final rendition of the Penn State and Pitt rivalry as the series is not set to be renewed.

While nothing is confirmed and there is not much to indicate that the two Pennsylvania foes will meet again, it doesn’t seem as impossible as it did just a day ago.

“With us playing a nine game schedule and them playing an eight game schedule it’s a different proposition for them than it is for us,” Barbour said. “I would certainly not say it’s dead, but I’d say it’s something we’re not talking about right now. We’ve got power five games scheduled out for a number of years but I certainly wouldn’t say it’s dead.”

Olympic athletes

With the 2020 Olympics coming up this summer, Penn State will certainly be represented across many different sports.

Barbour provided an update with the approximate number of Nittany Lion athletes and alumni that will be attempting to compete for their respective countries come summer time.

“I had our coaches send me a list of who they believed would be Olympic trial competitors obviously for the U.S. as well as a number of different countries,” Barbour said “I got a list of almost 200 current students and alumni who will be vying for spots for their country in the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.”