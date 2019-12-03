Penn State's win against Rutgers was far from dominant, so it will stay where it was, with a couple of teams jumping over it.

The Nittany Lions stay at No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Penn State was jumped by Wisconsin, who went to No. 8, and Florida, who sits at No. 9.

Here is the rest of the rankings:

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Utah

6. Oklahoma

7. Baylor

8. Wisconsin

9. Florida

10. Penn State

11. Auburn

12. Alabama

13. Oregon

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Iowa

17. Memphis

18. Minnesota

19. Boise State

20. Cincinnati

21. Appalachian State

22. USC

23. Virginia

24. Navy

25. Oklahoma State