Penn State's win against Rutgers was far from dominant, so it will stay where it was, with a couple of teams jumping over it.
The Nittany Lions stay at No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Penn State was jumped by Wisconsin, who went to No. 8, and Florida, who sits at No. 9.
Here is the rest of the rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Utah
6. Oklahoma
7. Baylor
8. Wisconsin
9. Florida
10. Penn State
11. Auburn
12. Alabama
13. Oregon
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Iowa
17. Memphis
18. Minnesota
19. Boise State
20. Cincinnati
21. Appalachian State
22. USC
23. Virginia
24. Navy
25. Oklahoma State