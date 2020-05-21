In just two seasons, Micah Parsons has separated himself as potentially one of the best Penn State defensive players of all time.

Parsons, who just completed his sophomore season, was selected to the All-America first team and is projected as a top-10 pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Here are five of Parsons’ best moments in the blue and white.

First career game against Appalachian State in 2018

It didn’t take long for Parsons to make an impact for Penn State in real competition.

The former 5-star recruit and Pennsylvania native saw plenty of action in his collegiate debut and arguably made his biggest contribution on special teams.

As the second quarter was winding down, Penn State had just kicked a field goal to tie things up with the Mountaineers.

To avoid a big return on the kickoff, James Franklin elected to squib it to avoid a big return from Appalachian State.

But Parsons had other plans.

In an event of misfortune for the Mountaineers, the ball ricocheted off one of their players and Parsons tracked the ball down and jumped on it to give the Nittany Lions one more offensive chance before the break.

Penn State didn’t score on its extra possession, but did go on to win by one touchdown overtime with Parsons picking up four total tackles.

So, that begs the question — would the result have been different if Parsons didn’t pounce on the ball in that extraordinary play?

Double-digit tackles in White Out against Michigan

Parsons, one of the most daunting players in the country, had a career game in one of the most daunting environments in the country in 2019.

In an early second-quarter play, Penn State had another opportunity to force a Michigan fourth down.

The weakside linebacker read the play perfectly to quickly stop Wolverine quarterback Shea Patterson, who made a last-ditch effort to gain some yards.

Parsons didn’t let that happen, though, and took down the field general less than a yard past the line of scrimmage.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native led the way for Penn State with 14 total tackles in the eventual White Out win for the Nittany Lions and was pressuring Michigan’s backfield all game long.

Gets to the quarterback in crunch time against Minnesota

For the first time in 2019, Penn State had its back against the wall late in the fourth quarter.

The Nittany Lions were down by five to the Golden Gophers with under four minutes left to play, and had to come up with a stop to give their offense a chance with just one timeout remaining.

Wanting to keep the winning streak alive, Parsons used a burst of energy to get to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and bring him to the ground.

Penn State would eventually lose 31-26 for its first loss of the 2019 game, but the loss wasn’t the fault of Parsons. He finished with 11 total tackles with two coming from behind the line of scrimmage.

Forced fumble causes late spark against Ohio State

Penn State’s playoff hopes looked grim in the second half against Ohio State in 2019, but Parsons gave the Nittany Lions the boost they needed to get back into the game.

Down by two touchdowns midway through the third quarter on the road, Parsons bottled up Buckeye running back JK Dobbins for a loss.

That in and of itself would have been a positive outcome for a struggling Penn State defense, but something else happened on the play — Parsons poked the ball out.

The ball bounced around on the turf for a couple seconds before safety Lamont Wade snatched it up, giving the Nittany Lion offense a scoring opportunity in its redzone.

Penn State would eventually score 10 unanswered points after Parsons’ forced fumble, but the team couldn’t get over the hump and ultimately lost 28-17.

Puts cap on season with monster bowl game against Memphis

Parsons’ production didn’t stop in the regular season, as the sophomore had his best game of the season in Penn State’s Cotton Bowl performance against Memphis.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker got down to business early against the Tigers, getting a tackle behind the line of scrimmage on Memphis’ first drive of the game.

Still knotted up at 0-0, Parsons was not fooled by some Memphis trickery and read the play perfectly to force an 11-yard loss.

Parsons finished the affair with a season-best 14 total tackles as well as a season-best three tackles for loss as the Nittany Lions won their first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2017.