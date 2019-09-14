As members of the media sat in the visitor press conference room awaiting Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, there was an expectation as to what he would say.

Earlier in the week, he was very open about the series as a whole, reflecting on the past and discussing its future. With it being the 100th and possible final game in the historic rivalry between Penn State and Pitt, more of the same was expected.

Except, no one cared.

If you didn’t know who Pitt played, the majority of Narduzzi’s press conference wouldn’t give you much of a clue.

One thing everyone did care about was his decision to kick a field goal down seven with five minutes to go.

Now, there’s definitely a reason why that was the only real thing discussed, as the decision, putting it lightly, was questionable.

Narduzzi stood by his decision, and when he was finally asked near the end of his presser whether it being against Penn State made it worse, his answer was simply no.

“No, it doesn’t hurt any more,” Narduzzi said. “A loss is a loss.”

Even though it was a decision, in retrospect, he may want back, it won’t be sitting in his mind, regardless of it being against Penn State or not.

“It won’t linger. It won’t linger long at all guys. It is what it is. It’s tough, tough call,” Narduzzi said. “If you kick a field goal there, and then you get a drive, score a touchdown, you win by 3. You expect to score. You gotta score more than 10 points to win a football game, period.”

That shows what college football -- and sports in general -- is today. It’s about this “one game at a time” mentality.

That is something James Franklin has preached his entire tenure, and it was no different Saturday.

“1-0. Awesome. Awesome being 1-0,” Franklin said. “I thought the four-game series was great. Very competitive. The first game, this last game was very competitive as well. We’re happy to be 3-1 in the series. We’re happy to be 1-0.

With all of the history that came before it, and with the future of the series very much in doubt, it would make sense to reflect on the importance of the game.

Franklin did it in the most Franklin way possible, but that’s not to say no one realized how special the game was.

“It’s really cool,” Pat Freiermuth said. “I did some research on the past history of this series and it’s cool seeing all the people who played in this series, both on Pitt and Penn State and being involved in that and maybe being the last team to play in the series.”

Even in defeat, Pitt quarterback Kevin Pickett knew the significance of just playing in this game.

“Obviously, you can see the atmosphere today, it’s a rivalry game,” Pickett said. “It was a chippy game. Crowd’s yelling stuff, and we’re yelling back and we’re going at it with the players on the field. I think it’s a great game, an entertaining game today.”

Pitt has not shied away from describing this as rivalry. Penn State tries to avoid this, with the word “Unrivaled” plastered everywhere you look.

But still, some recognize what this game really was.

“Yeah, there was some trash talking. It’s a rivalry game,” Freiermuth said. “Pitt-Penn State. 100th meeting. Last game in the series. There’s definitely going to be some trash talking. I thought it was fun.”

While many players will make it a point to move on to the next game, some are still hopeful for the future of this series.

“I’m sure somewhere down the road they’re going to bring it back,” Pickett said. “There’s no other reason not to really.”

If there isn’t any more contests between these two teams, then these two teams will be remembered forever as being the last to do it.

That thought was on the mind of Micah Parsons.

“It feels amazing,” Parsons said. “One of the things I was thinking about was how would I be remembered, how would we be remembered?”

Parsons is probably in the minority here.

With over 100 years of this rivalry and the 99 battles that came before Saturday, reflection may come, but for now, most Nittany Lions are ready to move on.

“We’re 1-0 this week,” Sean Clifford said. “That’s all that matters.”