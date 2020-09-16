Penn State once again bolstered its 2021 class on Wednesday as the program welcomes kicker Gabe Nwoso.

Nwoso is a 5-star kicker prospect according to Kohl Camp's rankings. The kicker attends the Bullis School in Maryland.

What is even more interesting about Nwoso is his massive 6-foot-6, 220 pound frame which may be why he is known for his incredibly powerful leg.

He commits to the Nittany Lions after receiving offers from other schools such as Fordham and Willam & Mary.

He will compete with fellow commit Sander Sahaydak who is also a top kicker in the Kohl Camp rankings.

