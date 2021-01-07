Cotton Bowl Media Day, Culpepper (77) and Mustipher (97)
Defensive tackles Judge Culpepper (77) and PJ Mustipher (97) answer questions for media outlets during the Cotton Bowl Media Day at the AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Penn State plays in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 against Memphis.

 James Leavy

Another Penn State defensive lineman has officially transferred from the program.

Defensive tackle Judge Culpepper announced on Twitter his decision to transfer to MAC program Toledo on Thursday.

Culpepper played in nine games and recorded five total tackles as a redshirt sophomore this season.

The Tampa, Florida, native entered the transfer portal in December.

