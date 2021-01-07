Another Penn State defensive lineman has officially transferred from the program.
Defensive tackle Judge Culpepper announced on Twitter his decision to transfer to MAC program Toledo on Thursday.
Excited to be a Rocket! 🚀🚀 @CoachCandle @Coach_LBJ_ @ToledoQBs pic.twitter.com/13VHJISzV4— Judge Culpepper (@JudgeCulpepper) January 7, 2021
Culpepper played in nine games and recorded five total tackles as a redshirt sophomore this season.
The Tampa, Florida, native entered the transfer portal in December.
