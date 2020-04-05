Penn State is in the running for a four-star field general in the class of 2021.

Christian Veilleux announced his top-four schools on Sunday, with the Nittany Lions being joined on the list by Clemson, Duke and Tennessee.

The Orleans, Ontario native is the 15th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the class of 2021 and has a .9022 composite rating on 247Sports.

Veilleux, at 6-foot-3.5 and 201 pounds, ran a 4.95 second 40-yard dash and obtained a 32.2 vertical jump at the Opening Regional in March of 2019.

Veilleux attended Penn State’s Junior Day on Feb. 1 and took an unofficial visit to State College on Nov. 16, 2019.

New offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarocca has yet to secure a quarterback commitment in the class of 2021.