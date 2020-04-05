Michgian, James Franklin
Penn State head coach James franklin walks around the field before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State is in the running for a four-star field general in the class of 2021.

Christian Veilleux announced his top-four schools on Sunday, with the Nittany Lions being joined on the list by Clemson, Duke and Tennessee.

The Orleans, Ontario native is the 15th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the class of 2021 and has a .9022 composite rating on 247Sports.

Veilleux, at 6-foot-3.5 and 201 pounds, ran a 4.95 second 40-yard dash and obtained a 32.2 vertical jump at the Opening Regional in March of 2019.

Veilleux attended Penn State’s Junior Day on Feb. 1 and took an unofficial visit to State College on Nov. 16, 2019.

New offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarocca has yet to secure a quarterback commitment in the class of 2021.

