It is officially past panic time for Penn State.

James Franklin’s team fell to 0-4 against winless Nebraska Saturday and is now left to try to salvage something out of what seems like a lost season.

It will have the chance to do that this weekend as the Nittany Lions welcome Iowa to Beaver Stadium.

So as Penn State tries to fight for win No. 1 on the season, here is what the Nittany Lions will be going up against.

Run-dependent offense

Like most prototypical Iowa teams, the Hawkeyes have been efficient in using their running backs and offensive line to move the ball.

While quarterback Spencer Petras has proven his ability to manage games and be proficient enough to pull out wins, he is not going to beat teams based on his arm alone.

In Iowa’s 35-7 win against Minnesota last weekend, Kirk Ferentz’s team ran the ball 35 times while passing just 18 times.

This has been a recipe for success the last two weeks, with running back Tyler Goodson picking up well over 100 yards in each game while averaging over seven yards per carry.

Certainly Iowa will be looking to expose the linebacker struggles of Penn State and will continue to run the football, as the struggles of that unit have really been magnified over the first four games with the loss of Micah Parsons.

Defense gaining momentum

After its 0-2 start, Iowa did what Penn State fans were hoping their team could do and made a statement.

The Hawkeyes have won each of their last two games by scores of 42-7 and 35-7, respectively, and that has started with some prideful defense led by senior linebacker Nick Niemann.

This unit is going to make things hard on the Nittany Lions’ offense whether it's Sean Clifford or Will Levis starting at quarterback, as Iowa kept Michigan State’s Rocky Lombardi and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan in check over the last two weeks. Both quarterbacks completed less than 50% of their passes while throwing four combined interceptions.

Getting the offense in a rhythm with easy competition opportunities will be crucial for Kirk Ciarrocca and Penn State’s offensive unit on Saturday.

An opening for revenge?

Over the last decade, Penn State has had Iowa’s number, with the Hawkeyes’ last win against the Nittany Lions coming all the way back in 2010.

But while Penn State has dominated in the win column over the last half-dozen matchups, the scoreboards have been much closer than the record may suggest.

The last three contests between these two programs have been closely contested, single-score wins for Penn State and were games that were very much in doubt at one point or another.

Now with Iowa coming into Beaver Stadium as a two-point favorite with no fans in the stands, Kirk Ferentz and company have a chance for revenge against a Nittany Lion team that seems to take one deflating blow after another this year.

