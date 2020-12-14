Jahan Dotson didn’t just perform in the receiving game Saturday.
After turning in an 81-yard punt return against Michigan State, Dotson was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Your #B1GFootball Special Teams #PlayeroftheWeek👏 @H55ZY of @PennStateFball 👏#B1G 📰 https://t.co/4ec8xAA0WJ pic.twitter.com/AIJC3FHjNR— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 14, 2020
The punt return for a score was the first of Dotson’s career.
The junior wideout also tallied eight receptions for 108 receiving yards in Penn State’s 39-24 victory over the Spartans.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Film Review | How Penn State football’s defense turned things around in the second half against Michigan State
Penn State’s defense looked completely different in the second half compared to the first ag…