Jahan Dotson didn’t just perform in the receiving game Saturday.

After turning in an 81-yard punt return against Michigan State, Dotson was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

The punt return for a score was the first of Dotson’s career.

The junior wideout also tallied eight receptions for 108 receiving yards in Penn State’s 39-24 victory over the Spartans.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE