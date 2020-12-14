Penn State Football vs MSU, Dotson (5)
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) celebrates a touchdown during Penn State football’s game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

 Lily LaRegina

Jahan Dotson didn’t just perform in the receiving game Saturday.

After turning in an 81-yard punt return against Michigan State, Dotson was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

The punt return for a score was the first of Dotson’s career.

The junior wideout also tallied eight receptions for 108 receiving yards in Penn State’s 39-24 victory over the Spartans.

