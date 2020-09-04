Penn State football was supposed to return on Saturday, with Northwestern entering Beaver Stadium for the first game of the Big Ten’s conference-only schedule.

But Beaver Stadium, the tailgate lots and downtown State College will stand empty on Saturday as the Big Ten will not play football this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic

But what if the Nittany Lions were to take the field against Pat Fitzgerald’s team on Saturday? Who would have the edge, what would be the biggest matchups and would Penn State start the season 1-0?

Our football staffers gave their thoughts on what would’ve happened if the Nittany Lions opened their season against Northwestern on Saturday.

Who will score first and how?

Benjamin Ferree

Despite coming off a 3-9 season, Northwestern will get on the board first with a touchdown pass by transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey.

With both teams breaking in new offensive coordinators, expect a slow start offensively, but the Wildcats will break through first.

Evan Patrick

Northwestern would have come into this game with the goal of shutting down Penn State’s run game, and they have the talent to do so on defense.

I think the Wildcats would find a way to stack the box with their three senior linebackers and stifle the Nittany Lions’ offense early. Northwestern moves the ball enough to get on the board with a field goal early.

Justin Morganstein

Penn State comes out of the gate right away with a big run from Journey Brown to get into Wildcat territory, but run into some struggles later in the drive.

This will result in the NIttany Lions being stopped before they reach the red zone. But luckily, the team has long field specialist Jordan Stout who hits a 46 yard field goal on the first drive to put Penn State up 3-0.

Andrew Porterfield

Teams remain scoreless in the first quarter, but Clifford leads an early second quarter drive that ends in a familiar result for Penn State fans — a passing touchdown to Pat Freiermuth on the far edge of the end zone.

The touchdown won’t shift the momentum as much as if there were fans in the stadium, but will still give the Nittany Lions the edge leading into halftime.

Will Penn State start slow due to new coaches in a number of positions?

Benjamin Ferree

Penn State’s offense will struggle early against Northwestern as it shakes off the offseason rust and adjusts to new schemes for the first time in a live situation.

Penn State not having spring practice due to the coronavirus pandemic will definitely show. However, Penn State will rely on its run game and experienced offensive line to get through its opening struggles.

Evan Patrick

It’s likely going to take Penn State’s offense a few drives to start to mesh on offense, but once it does it won’t look back.

Northwestern has the personnel to stop the Nittany Lions’ dominant running attack, but after losing last year’s team leader in sacks Joe Gaziano, Sean Clifford should have plenty of time to get into a rhythm with his new offense under Kirk Ciarrocca.

Justin Morganstein

The first two drives will result in field goals but then Penn State will convert in the red zone on every trip after.

Andrew Porterfield

It will be reminiscent of the Buffalo game from last year. A slow start in the first half will be quickly forgotten after a scoring barrage to close out the opener.

Neither team has had a regular offseason nor ample preparation for Big Ten play, so it’ll take a good amount of game reps for the Nittany Lions to get back to Cotton Bowl form.

Will Penn State be leading at halftime?

Benjamin Ferree

Yes. Penn State, after being held scoreless in the first quarter, will head into the locker room with a 10-7 lead.

While the Nittany Lions are clearly the better of the two football teams, Northwestern has almost always played James Franklin and company close.

In fact, James Franklin has a losing record against the Wildcats in his time at Penn State.

Evan Patrick

Yes. Penn State should be able to force Northwestern to respect its passing attack after a few drives and thus open up the box for some explosive runs.

Despite giving up an early field goal, I think the Nittany Lions’ defense will be too much to handle for a lackluster Wildcats’ offense.

Justin Morganstein

Yes. The Nittany Lions will have a 20-10 heading into the locker room after two late touchdowns to end the second quarter.

A big turnover caused by the defense allowed Penn State to get some favorable field position which led to a score and 10 point lead with seconds to go in the half.

Northwestern’s offense is having some trouble getting the ball down the field and collecting chunk yardage, but it is still a game with 30 minutes to go.

Andrew Porterfield

Yes. The Nittany Lions will go into the locker room with a 7-0 lead after both offenses sputter early. Northwestern doesn’t have a clear-cut starting quarterback despite a crowded position group, and Penn State’s front seven will take advantage of that uncertainty by putting heavy pressure in the backfield to get the first half shutout.

Which Penn State receiver will lead the team in receiving yards?

Benjamin Ferree

Last season, Northwestern only allowed more than 24 points four times, and this season the Wildcats just got stronger with nine of its top 11 tacklers returning.

Penn State may struggle to get things going, especially with its inexperienced receivers. This, however, is where Pat Freiermuth will step in and lead the team, especially becoming a threat in the red zone.

Evan Patrick

Look for Jahan Dotson to have the most success out of the Penn State receivers.

Dotson had some of his best performances early in the season last year, and he is the pass-catcher Clifford trusts most outside of tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Dotson should be able to break off a couple deep routes while also making key short-yardage plays from the slot.

Justin Morganstein

Jahan Dotson will lead with 87 receiving yards after a huge third quarter reception for a touchdown. He would do so despite having just four catches but the downfield threat that he brings comes to life in week one.

Kirk Ciarrocca will find a way to use him similar to KJ Hamler down the field.

Andrew Porterfield

Pat Freiermuth. Northwestern star cornerback Greg Newsome II will be tasked with covering Jahan Dotson, taking him out of the play on most occasions — leaving Freiermuth as Clifford’s favorite target and allowing the tight end to total 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his first game of his junior year.

In the absence of Micah Parsons, who will lead the defense in tackles?

Benjamin Ferree

Micah Parsons would not have taken the field with Penn State on Saturday against the Wildcats and Penn State would be without its top defensive player. And when college football does eventually return, the Nittany Lions will have some questions about who will step up.

In this game it would be Brandon Smith, who would have a breakout game with eight tackles, setting the tone for a defense that would only allow two touchdowns.

Evan Patrick

Jesse Luketa would have slotted into a starting role for the first time in his collegiate career due to the absence of Micah Parsons.

After a strong showing last year, I think Luketa might have a chip on his shoulder about not initially being named a starter this season, and for that reason I think he will make it a point to make plays all over the field.

Justin Morganstein

Ellis Brooks with 6 tackles and 1.5 for loss. Besides the now departed Micah Parsons, Brooks has the most tackles amongst returning linebackers with 39 last season.

And with an increased role inside, he should be able to pile up the tackles in both the run and short pass game.

Brooks has an opportunity to really flourish with the absence of Parsons and can boost his stock as a prospect with a good season in 2020.

Andrew Porterfield

Lamont Wade. He led the team in tackles in the 2019 season-opener against Idaho, and he’ll do it again against the Wildcats with eight tackles.

Returning for his last season of eligibility, Wade can dramatically improve his draft stock as a defensive anchor for the program he once almost transferred away from.

Score Predictions

Benjamin Ferree: Penn State 23-14

Evan Patrick: Penn State 28-10

Justin Morganstein: Penn State 41-13

Andrew Porterfield: Penn State 31-10