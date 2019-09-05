Idaho, Sean Clifford (14) throws football
Buy Now

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws the football to his teammate during the season opener against Idaho at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019. No. 15 Penn State defeated Idaho 79-7.

 Lauren Magnotta

Penn State’s helmets will have a new addition on Saturday night when the Nittany Lions take the field against Buffalo.

Penn State will wear THON stickers on its helmets for the second straight season as the game against the Bulls is the annual THON game.

The stickers were worn last season against Wisconsin for the THON game.

Penn State won its season opening game 79-7 over Idaho and will look to get its second win of the season against Buffalo on Saturday night.

The game is set for a 7:30 kickoff.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags