Penn State’s helmets will have a new addition on Saturday night when the Nittany Lions take the field against Buffalo.

Penn State will wear THON stickers on its helmets for the second straight season as the game against the Bulls is the annual THON game.

Exciting news! THON helmet stickers are back for the second year. The annual THON Football game will be held this Saturday, September 7th at 7:30pm. Come cheer on Penn State Football as they take on the Buffalo Bulls and support THON! pic.twitter.com/4JN7qJ9xQU — Penn State THON™ (@THON) September 4, 2019

The stickers were worn last season against Wisconsin for the THON game.

Penn State won its season opening game 79-7 over Idaho and will look to get its second win of the season against Buffalo on Saturday night.

The game is set for a 7:30 kickoff.