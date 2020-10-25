Despite the absence of fans at College Gameday this year, Penn State fans can still get in on the action.

Fans can sign up online to join a virtual experience for College Gameday when the show comes to State College prior to Penn State’s game against Ohio State on Saturday.

The No. 18 Nittany Lions will host the No. 3 Buckeyes and will become the only school to serve as the site of College Gameday in each of the past four years.

