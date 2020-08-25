Desite not playing this fall, two Penn State football players have been selected to the Associated Press’ 2020 Preseason All-America team.

Linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Pat Freiermuth both received first team honors on Tuesday and were amongst six Big Ten selections to the team.

Parsons announced earlier this month that he would be opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and would begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

Freiermuth has chosen to stay in Happy Valley and as of now will compete with the Nittany Lions whether that be in the winter or spring.

The pair are likely to be early round draft choices after this season and will look to continue Penn State’s recent success in developing NFL players.

