Kirk Ciarrocca’s first season at Penn State is officially in the books.

The offensive coordinator, who joined from Minnesota, was tasked with implementing a new offense virtually and also dealing with a multitude of injuries and young players in key positions.

So after Penn State’s 4-5 season, which was capped off by a 56 point explosion over Illinois, what do the numbers say about the effectiveness of Penn State’s offense in 2020?

29.8

Penn State finished its season with 29.8 points per game, which was fourth in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State, Iowa and Indiana.

The Nittany Lions scored 34 touchdowns this season, which was tied for the most in the conference with Ohio State.

This stat is a little misleading however, as Ohio State played six games, while Penn State played nine.

In Penn State’s nine Big Ten games in 2019, the Nittany LIons averaged an almost identical 30 points per game.

So, while Penn State’s offense garnered a lot of criticism throughout the campaign, points wise it was almost identical to its 2019 performance, which helped lead Penn State to a 7-2 conference record.

44.7

In 2020, Penn State averaged 44.7 rush attempts per game, an increase of four per game from 2019.

Despite the increase in rushes however, Penn State averaged just 3.9 yards per carry, which ranked ninth in the Big Ten and was worse than the 4.2 yards per carry in 2019.

Freshman running back Keyvone Lee finished as the team's leading rusher with 438 yards and an average of 4.9 yards per carry.

Quarterback Sean Clifford was the second-leading rusher on the team with 335 yards.

Clifford led the team in rushing attempts with 99.

Overall, quarterbacks were responsible for 45% of Penn State’s carries this season.

Clifford had 99 attempts, while hybrid quarterback Will Levis had 82 attempts.

256

Penn State quarterbacks Clifford and Levis combined to average 256 passing yards per game for the Nittany Lions.

This ranked fourth in the Big Ten, behind just Purdue, Maryland and Indiana.

In fact, Penn State’s passing game improved significantly yards wise from 2019 as the team averaged just 211.2 yards per Big Ten game in 2019.

Now, a part of this could just be because Penn State was losing more in 2020, so therefore had to throw the ball more often.

However, the Nittany Lions offense was clearly run first, with the run game accounting for 56.7% of the offensive plays in 2020.

Clifford finished the 2020 season with a quarterback rating of 137.44, which was worse than his rating of 148.5 in 2019,

Clifford struggled mightily in the first half of the 2020 season, but regained his confidence in the second half of the season.

Many expected the Ohio native to take a big jump forward in 2020, however his stat line was fairly in line with his numbers from 2019 — good but certainly not great.

In order for Clifford to take the next step, he will have to improve his completion percentage and avoid costly turnovers.