Recruiting Commit Graphic
Graphic by Andrew Porterfield

Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig has found his long snapper of the future.

Five-star long snapper Tyler Duzansky announced his commitment to the Nittany Lion program via Twitter on Tuesday.

The Wheaton, Illinois, native is the 11th-ranked long snapper in the class of 2021, according to Rubio Long Snapping.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags