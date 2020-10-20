Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig has found his long snapper of the future.
Five-star long snapper Tyler Duzansky announced his commitment to the Nittany Lion program via Twitter on Tuesday.
COMMITTED... WE ARE 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Oz00BDn4iP— Tyler Duzansky (@DuzanskyTyler) October 20, 2020
The Wheaton, Illinois, native is the 11th-ranked long snapper in the class of 2021, according to Rubio Long Snapping.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
'We’re not losing the man’ | Potential loss of running back Journey Brown felt across Penn State football program
After walking off the AT&T Stadium turf as Cotton Bowl champions, it seemed as if Penn S…