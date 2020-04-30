Over the past few seasons, Penn State has not had a rigid group of five offensive linemen.

It has consistently used six or seven players, most notably last season, Rasheed Walker and Des Holmes split time at left tackle.

Under new coach Phil Trautwein, who joins the Nittany Lions from Boston College, these rotations aren’t going anywhere. In fact, he wants 10 guys to be ready to play at any given position, any Saturday.

So far, Trautwein has been impressed with what he has seen from the veteran unit.

“The good thing about this offensive line is that you have experience,” Trautwein said. “You have a lot of guys who played some big-time football so that’s really good.”

One of these guys is Walker, a redshirt sophomore, who started all 13 games at left tackle last season.

“He is athletic. He has great feet. He is strong and has a great punch,” Trautwein said. “You can tell that he is nasty and tries to finish his blocks.

“For a young talent, I’m excited to get him and mold him into what he wants to be.”

But Trautwein is also impressed with Holmes, who split time with Walker last season.

Trautwein praised the football IQ of the junior and hinted that he may see some time at guard next season.

“[Holmes] is working really hard, and he is driven,” Trautwein said. “He is a guy, again, I think he could play guard and he can play tackle.

“He can play four positions which is key in developing him and being able to have that depth.”

As Trautwein touched on all the members in his room, a theme emerged.

The young coach wants linemen who can play any of the five positions, and he wants players that have high football IQs.

And one of these players, who has shown these traits, is hoping to take the next step this season and become a NFL prospect.

Mike Miranda, a junior who appeared in 13 games last season and started eight at right guard, is another player whose work ethic and strength has impressed Trautwein.

In the first depth chart of the season, Miranda was listed as the starting left guard.

On the other side at right guard, C.J. Thorpe was listed as the starter.

Thorpe and Miranda split time at right guard, with Thorpe starting the five games Miranda didn’t. With Steven Gonzalez headed to the NFL, the pair of players are expected to step into a bigger role this fall.

“[Thorpe] is also buying into the technique,” Trautwein said. “He’s been getting away with his athleticism and now he is starting to understand technique is really important and being fundamentally sound can really help him.”

And while the first depth chart listed five starters, Trautwein is expected to mix and match players to find the best group of five at any given time.

And one player that could factor into that is Caedon Wallace.

“He has really good feet, and he is learning the game of football,” Trautwein said. “He has bought in and wants to understand every position because I think he understands the value of that. He is battling right now for that right tackle spot, and he can be my sixth guy that can be plugged in at guard or tackle.”

Juice Scruggs is also expected to compete for time on the offensive line after overcoming an injury and is currently listed as the second-string center.

“His technique is getting better, and he is learning to play with his legs again, and I feel like he is a guy that can play all five,” Trautwein said. “Going into the spring we were going to put him at center, but he also has the athleticism and feet to play tackle and then he has the power in his legs to play guard.”

Finally, as Trautwein looks to find his 10 players, Anthony Wigan, a JUCO transfer who only appeared in two games last season, could make an impact in 2020.

Trautwein is impressed with how he naturally plays with his legs, but the coach also notices he has a different mentality.

“He has that mindset that he wants to get on the field,” Trautwein said. “His journey has been different than a lot of other guys going into junior college and sometimes I like that because it gives him pride and the mindset that he wants to get on that field.

“He’s been doing everything we’ve asked him.”