Shareef Miller, Maryland-PSU
Defensive end Shareef Miller (48) tackles Maryland running back Anthony McFarland (5) during the game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. No. 12 Penn State defeated Maryland 38-3.

 Courtney Taylor

There are plenty of Penn State and Pitt players across the NFL, and it seems like two of them had a friendly wager on last Saturday’s game.

Former Panther and current Eagle Avonte Maddox was seen wearing a Penn State shirt at media availability Tuesday.

Former Nittany Lion Shareef Miller was likely on the other end of this bet.

