There are plenty of Penn State and Pitt players across the NFL, and it seems like two of them had a friendly wager on last Saturday’s game.

Former Panther and current Eagle Avonte Maddox was seen wearing a Penn State shirt at media availability Tuesday.

Avonte Maddox appears to have lost a bet. pic.twitter.com/Sot4qutXOl — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) September 17, 2019

Former Nittany Lion Shareef Miller was likely on the other end of this bet.

Be Ready tomorrow to rock your PSU Gear buddy 🙃🙃 https://t.co/sWgHORe8FP — Shareef Miller (@Sacks5thReef) September 16, 2019