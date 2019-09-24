While this past week was technically a bye for Penn State, that doesn’t mean it had the weekend off.

The Nittany Lions have been preparing for their first road game of the season at Maryland this Friday night.

A conference game on a Friday night poses unique challenges, and James Franklin addressed those challenges to the media Tuesday.

Preparing for Maryland

The Terrapins offense has been, to put it simply, explosive.

Maryland has averaged 53 points per game this season, and started this season with two 70-plus point games.

Josh Jackson leads the Terp attack at quarterback, and his mobility and the spread offense they run has been an emphasis in practice.

“When you're facing this type of offense and you're facing this type of quarterback that can hurt you in multiple ways — and he's an experienced player. He's played a lot of football for them and he's surrounded with a lot of speed and athleticism,” Franklin said. “It's important. Up front is going to dictate how successful you are on offense and defense, and being able to consistently win those battles. I also think that's really across the board at every position, the physical nature of the game.”

Maryland’s running attack should pose a challenge for Penn State’s defense with its spread offense, and linebacker Cam Brown knows that.

“They have a very strong run game,” Brown said. “Anthony McFarland is running extremely hard right now. I wouldn't say it's a challenge because we have been playing really well on defense and stopping the run, like with Pitt last week. The biggest challenge is going to be us recognizing all the formations because they run a lot of formations out of different packages. I feel like that's going to be the biggest challenge for us.”

Emphasis on 3rd downs

An area that’s been a major struggle for Penn State is third downs.

Both offensively and defensively, the Nittany Lions have struggled in that regard, and that was a major emphasis in practice this week.

“We have to be better there,” Franklin said. “We've had a lot of discussions about it. I think a little bit is how you call it. I think you obviously can get in a situation where you're too conservative or you can get in a situation where you're aggressive, but they know you're being aggressive and now they catch you with the screens and things like that.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Penn State has gone 7-20 on third downs, 127th in the country, and on the defensive side, it isn’t that much better.

“We talk about the offense with time of possession on third down,” Franklin said. “Part of it is defensively being able to get off the field and again, I think we've been pretty good on first and second down, but those third-and-longs, we're letting people off the hook at way too high of a rate. So obviously it's been an area of focus and an area of concentration."

Status quo at running back

Before the season, the thought was when Franklin would name a true starter at running back.

Heading into the fourth game, a decision has not been made.

“It's the same answer it's been every week,” Franklin said. “We're going to play all four of those guys until somebody really separates themselves from the group. We're comfortable playing with all four because we think all four can play, and the only way that would change is if somebody just makes it clearly obvious to everybody that they are the guy, and right now we feel like we've got four guys that we can play with and win with.”