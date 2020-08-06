Beaver Stadium will have a different feel when Penn State takes the field on Sept. 5 for its season opening game against Northwestern.

In a letter from Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Sandy Barbour stated under the current conditions and current state orders, fall sporting events will be played without fans in general seating.

Barbour said Penn State is continuing to develop a plan should the conditions and orders be revised in order to accommodate spectators at sporting events.

Barbour also stated Penn State is expecting revenue losses in the "high eight figures" which would reach "nine figures in the case of no competition."

Penn State season tickets holders will be given three options for their ticket payment.

It can be converted into a tax-deductible donations, rollover tickets to the 2021 football season or fans can request a full refund.

