A wide receiver with a rich family connection could soon call Penn State home.

Antonio Gates Jr., son of former NFL All-Pro tight end Antonio Gates, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he has received an offer from the Nittany Lions.

Gates Jr. boasts a .9054 247Sports composite rating and is the 34th ranked wide receiver in the class of 2022.

The Dearborn, Michigan, native has also received offers from Michigan State, Iowa State and Louisville, among others.

