As Penn State’s running game seemed to be a "running back by committee" style to start the season last year, it was redshirt sophomore Journey Brown who took the biggest step out of all the backs.

Brown finished the year incredibly strong, running for at least one touchdown in the final five games of the season for the Nittany Lions.

With the majority of the same backfield returning this year, Brown will look to take the next step in 2020 and become the next great Penn State running back with NFL potential.

Here are his best moments so far as a Nittany Lion.

The Cotton Bowl

In the second half of the 2019 campaign, Brown really took his game to another level and became the dynamic starting back the Penn State coaching staff thought he could be.

But he was able to cap those performances off in grand fashion, taking home offensive MVP honors in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl after a career day.

In the Nittany Lions’ 53-39 win over Memphis, Brown broke Saquon Barkley’s single bowl game rushing records with 202 yards on 16 carries.

Brown’s first touchdown was his version of Marshawn Lynch’s famous run against the Saints in the playoffs, as he barreled over multiple Memphis tacklers en route to a 32-yard score to give the Nittany Lions the early lead.

The Meadville High graduate then proceeded to add on a 56-yard score on the first play of a second quarter drive in which he bursted through a hole and went the distance.

This game could be seen as a national coming out party for Brown who is expected to take control of the backfield this season with Noah Cain and Devyn Ford rounding out the talented group of tailbacks.

The 85-yard run to set up Penn State’s first score against Pitt

In what was the last game of the Keystone State rivalry for the foreseeable future, Brown left his mark in what turned out to be a defensive battle at Beaver Stadium.

In a scoreless first quarter, Ricky Rahne called a draw play on third-and-9 which worked out nicely as Brown broke multiple tackles around the line of scrimmage and bursted up the sideline, coming up just short of a touchdown.

Noah Cain finished the job off by taking the ball in from short distance to give Penn State a 7-0 lead.

Brown finished the day off with 109 yards on 10 carries in the Nittany Lions’ 17-10 victory over Pitt.

Opening touchdown against Minnesota

Although the Nittany Lions lost in heartbreaking fashion, Journey Brown put on his best performance of the regular season with 124 rushing yards on just 14 carries.

He also rushed for two touchdowns on the day which included his 45-yard score to get Penn State on the board in the first quarter.

Brown’s first quarter touchdown run was a thing of beauty as he broke two tackles and hit the gas to glide into the end zone in Minneapolis.

This tied the game and was just the beginning of a classic Big Ten battle which wound up with the Gophers claiming the biggest win in the program’s recent history.

35-yard score against Indiana

In a game in which he totaled 100 yards on 21 carries, Journey Brown provided a critical score when the Nittany Lions needed it badly.

With Penn State up just a single score on heavy underdog Indiana, the offense had to make good use of a short field, which it did thanks to Brown’s run on the second play of the drive.

The sophomore was able to widen the Nittany Lion lead to 13 as he found a hole in the offensive line which put him in the clear.

Although the Hoosiers kept battling into the fourth quarter, this touchdown would give Penn State the momentum it needed to secure its ninth win of the season to move to 9-1.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE