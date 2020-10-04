After returning to the AP Poll last week, Penn State continues to move up the rankings, despite not playing a game yet this season.
The Nittany Lions came in at No. 9 in the latest AP poll.
Penn State was ranked No. 10 in the Week 4 AP poll and moved up one place in this weeks iteration of the poll.
Last week, the AP Poll added Big Ten and Pac-12 teams back to the poll now that the respective conferences will be playing next season.
A total of five Big Ten teams found themselves back in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (6), Penn State (9), Wisconsin (16), Michigan (20) and Minnesota (25) all making the cut.
Below is the entire top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Florida
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State
7. Miami (FL)
8. North Carolina
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma State
11. Cincinnati
12. Oregon
13. Auburn
14. Tennessee
15. BYU
16. Wisconsin
17. LSU
18. SMU
19. Virginia Tech
20. Michigan
21. Texas A&M
22. Texas
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. Iowa State
25. Minnesota