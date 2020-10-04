After returning to the AP Poll last week, Penn State continues to move up the rankings, despite not playing a game yet this season.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 9 in the latest AP poll.

Penn State was ranked No. 10 in the Week 4 AP poll and moved up one place in this weeks iteration of the poll.

Last week, the AP Poll added Big Ten and Pac-12 teams back to the poll now that the respective conferences will be playing next season.

A total of five Big Ten teams found themselves back in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (6), Penn State (9), Wisconsin (16), Michigan (20) and Minnesota (25) all making the cut.

Below is the entire top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Florida

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Miami (FL)

8. North Carolina

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Oregon

13. Auburn

14. Tennessee

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. LSU

18. SMU

19. Virginia Tech

20. Michigan

21. Texas A&M

22. Texas

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Iowa State

25. Minnesota