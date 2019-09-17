Chirs Godwin

The Tampa Bay wide receiver was quarterback Jameis Winston’s favorite target in Thursday night’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Godwin caught eight of his nine targets for 121 total yards and had the game’s only receiving touchdown.

Chris Godwin looked every bit the breakout star on #TNF!8 catches, 121 yards and a TD to help propel the @Buccaneers to a win. @CGTwelve_ #TBvsCAR pic.twitter.com/egBvuAStkK — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2019

Saquon Barkley

Barkley had another solid day for the Giants in a losing effort against the Bills.

The second year running back totaled 107 yards on the ground and 28 yards receiving.

Miles Sanders

Sanders got an increased workload this week as the Eagles’ featured back throughout most of the game Sunday night.

But the rookie didn’t have a great performance in the loss to the Falcons, totalling just 28 yards on 10 carries.

Sanders would have likely gotten more chances if it weren’t for Philadelphia falling behind early in the game and having to throw the ball at a much higher rate.

Allen Robinson

The Bears won in spectacular fashion against the Broncos on Sunday, and Robinson was Chicago’s leading receiver in the team’s first win of the year.

The former Penn State wideout finished the game with four catches for 41 yards.

DaQuan Jones

Last week it was Cameron Wake, this week it was DaQuan Jones making plays for the Tennessee Titans defensive line.

Jones finished as the team’s second leading tackler with five total tackles in what ended up being a losing effort against the Colts.

Robbie Gould

Gould went a perfect 5/5 on extra points in 49ers win over the Bengals, and made two of his three field goal attempts.