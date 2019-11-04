Idaho, Miles Sanders
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders makes an appearance at the season opener against Idaho at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019. No. 15 Penn State defeated Idaho 79-7.

 Aabha Vora

In the midst of his first NFL season, Miles Sanders took time out of his Monday to wish his mother a happy birthday.   

In a video for Uninterrupted, Sanders recited a letter he penned to his mother, thanking her for raising him and encouraging him to pursue his dream of playing professional football.      

"So now I'm honored to thank you for all of your sacrifice to my dream," Sanders said. "You're the reason why I'm living my dream." 

In his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sanders has one touchdown and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.   

