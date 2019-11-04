In the midst of his first NFL season, Miles Sanders took time out of his Monday to wish his mother a happy birthday.

In a video for Uninterrupted, Sanders recited a letter he penned to his mother, thanking her for raising him and encouraging him to pursue his dream of playing professional football.

Dear Ma, "In my eyes you gave every thing you had... You're there with me for every handoff." #SincerelyYours, @BoobieMilesXXIV pic.twitter.com/XiPSgcXgQa — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) November 4, 2019

"So now I'm honored to thank you for all of your sacrifice to my dream," Sanders said. "You're the reason why I'm living my dream."

In his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sanders has one touchdown and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.