Ellis Brooks had a hard time putting into words what Jan Johnson means to him.

The sophomore linebacker paused multiple times throughout his response to make sure he was able to sum up the impact the oldest linebacker in the Penn State program has.

But now in his third season with the program, Brooks isn’t Johnson’s mentee anymore — he is competing with him for playing time.

In fact, this season the two linebackers have been splitting reps at the ever-important mike position.

“I think that's the thing, where Ellis is growing into what Jan is from an experience and from a knowledge perspective,” Franklin said. “That's why being able to go one-on-one with those two guys allows Ellis to close the gap on Jan from an experience standpoint and from a knowledge standpoint.”

And as Johnson’s Penn State career is quickly coming to a close, Brooks is quickly following in his footsteps and learning from him every step of the way.

“Jan Johnson has made me such a better football player,” Brooks said. “Just having to up my game and the mature approach I come with to play football. I have to attack every single day, every single drill the way Jan does.”

Brooks went on to explain how Johnson has helped Brooks grow as a complete football player and showed him how to do his job as a linebacker, not just as a physical playmaker.

“First and foremost I bring a sense of physicality,” Brooks said. “The ability to find the ball, make plays. I also like to pride myself on bringing energy.

“I play the game with a lot of passion and it’s the biggest thing I bring to this defense and how I play the game.”

While they play the same position, the two are very different players, with very different paths to where they are now.

Brooks came to Penn State as a four-star recruit and with a ton of accolades.

The linebacker played in the Under Armour All-American Game, was selected first-team USA Today All-State as a senior and named VISAA first-team All-State three times throughout his high school career, but it wasn’t just because of his physical ability, it was his preparation.

“He was one of, if not the most knowledgeable kid playing in our defense that we’ve had in the 15 years I’ve been coaching,” Greg Lilly, Brooks’ coach at Benedictine College Prep, said. “He knew everybody's assignment, he knew where all 11 guys were supposed to be all the time and he knew what the other team was going to do based on formation, based on tendency and that comes from his love of football and his passion for the preparation.”

Brooks was considered one of the top linebackers in the country when he commited two days before signing day in 2017.

But Brooks in no way was the best linebacker recruit on the board for Penn State, he was going to have to earn his playing time, and that is exactly what he is doing.

“He is a guy that has a lot of energy, he is a guy that goes after the ball, goes hard and is able to split blocks,” Johnson said. “He can make big plays.”

Johnson on the other hand has a path full of adversity and opportunity in his time as a Nittany Lion and entered Penn State as a walk-on.

Johnson has been able to establish some of that ‘walk-on mentality’ to Brooks, a player who already outstanding commitment and physical attributes.

And Brooks is reaping the benefits this season.

The Richmond, Virginia, native has 18 tackles this season including 3.5 tackles for loss. Brooks also has 2.5 sacks this season.

Johnson has put up similar numbers with 25 tackles this season, but in Brooks tackles just a little bit harder.

Johnson knows the ins and outs of the Penn State defense and he uses this experience to his advantage.

“I think Jan is Steady-Eddie and really productive, and you know what you're going to get from him, in coverage, in run support and in commanding the defense,” Franklin said. “I think Ellis has a lot of those qualities, too. He also has the ability maybe to have a few more splash plays.”

And this ability to make “splash plays” or plays that turn heads isn’t something new for Brooks.

“When Ellis hit people here, it sounded different than everybody else,” Lilly said. “I can remember his freshman year, we were doing some sort of inside drill and my back was turned to a play.

“I can remember him at fullback blocking the defensive end and when blew the defensive end up, I can remember turning around and going ‘what did I just hear’ and the sound that he made when he hit people, the intensity with which he hit people, it made a different sound than most high school kids.”

But according to Micah Parsons both Johnson and Brooks bring crucial pieces to the Penn State defense and ultimately that is what matters.

“I just think Jan, he's an overall great player. Really a student of the game,” Micah Parsons said. “He's obviously the smartest linebacker I ever met and the smartest in the room. He brings in that recognition, and that helps me on the field. If I don't see something, then he'll help me out.

“And I think Ellis, he just brings a little bit more speed, a little bit more pass rush in the game,” Parsons continued. “Obviously, he’s a guy who gets a lot of sacks.”

As Brooks continues to mature, continues to play alongside Johnson, he is only going to continue to make big plays and become a household name around Penn State.

And for Brooks’ teammates they can’t wait for him to shine and what he will accomplish before he graduates.

“Ellis is a really talented player,” safety Garrett Taylor said. “He just has a really high football IQ. He is super athletic. When you watch the tape some of the plays and some of the things he is doing out there as mike linebacker are super impressive.

“He’s done a really good job and has taken advantage of his opportunities,” Taylor continued. “I love Ellis and I think he is a great player and it's exciting to see him start to get recognized and get stuff on tape so people will see how good of a player he is.”