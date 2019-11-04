The Bryce Jordan Center hosted the 43rd annual Renaissance Fund dinner on Oct. 30, honoring head football coach James Franklin and his contributions to the State College community.

“I want to thank university leadership, the Renaissance Board and those who support this impactful initiative,” Franklin said in a press release.

The fundraiser, now called the Franklin Family Renaissance Fund, was attended by 335 guests and raised over $287,600.

The money will serve as a scholarship fund for students and will promote innovation, entrepreneurship and learning outside of the classroom, according to the release.

Franklin attended with his wife Fumi, as well as his two daughters.

Penn State president Eric Barron praised coach Franklin and all his hard work for the school and his support of academic progress.

“We are so grateful for all [Franklin] has done for generations of students, faculty, staff and alumni,” Barron said in the release. “His work ethic, integrity, humility and commitment to the welfare of others are a model for success on the football field and in life — and the Franklin Family Renaissance Fund scholarship will allow us to continue our heritage of providing access to education for academically strong students who demonstrate the highest need.”