UPDATE: ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan have reported that the Giants fear Saquon Barkley tore his ACL.

Barkley will undergo further tests on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Giants fear RB Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL today, sources tell me and @JordanRaanan. One source said the torn ACL was “certainly within the realm” but there will be more tests Monday to make a full and complete determination. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Original story:

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game vs. the Bears with an apparent knee injury.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley was injured on consecutive plays, the second time landing and grabbing his knee. He’s currently on the sidelines. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

The third-year back had four rushes for 28 yards before being taken back to the Giants locker room on the medical cart.

