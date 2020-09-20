Saquon vs. Falcons

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Oct. 22. (John Bazemore, Associated Press)

UPDATE: ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan have reported that the Giants fear Saquon Barkley tore his ACL.

Barkley will undergo further tests on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Original story:

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game vs. the Bears with an apparent knee injury.

The third-year back had four rushes for 28 yards before being taken back to the Giants locker room on the medical cart.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags