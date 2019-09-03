Any worry that Penn State would have another opening weekend letdown was quickly squashed as the Nittany Lions rolled past Idaho 79-7 to open the season.

It was a somewhat slow start, with Penn State only scoring two field goals, from that point on the Nittany Lions dominated all facets of the game.

While there are still question marks surrounding this team, plenty of players got valuable game experience and a lot of them made some key plays throughout the contest.

Day to remember

Devon Ford. Even though ford was a highly touted recruit coming into Penn State, it seemed like he was going to be the odd-man out going into the 2019 season.

Noah Cain was getting all of the attention among freshman running backs, so it seemed like Ford could be a redshirt candidate.

After Saturday, Franklin may find it difficult to not throw Ford out there.

The true freshman carried the ball six times for 107 yards and a touchdown, with his scoring play coming from 81 yards out.

It was an overall strong day for all of Penn State’s running backs, but Ford led the way with his big play ability.

Day to forget

Idaho’s offensive line. While Penn State was able to dominate on the ground the entire day, totaling 331 yards, the same can not be said for Idaho’s rushing attack.

The Vandals racked up a whopping four yards on the ground.

Yep, that’s right.

4 yards.

It was expected that Penn State’s defensive line would win the battle in the trenches, but it was a no-show by Idaho’s ground game.

It wasn’t an easy day for Idaho’s quarterbacks either.

Whoever was leading the Vandal offense, whether it was Mason Petrino or Colton Richardson, was pressured the entire game. The Nittany Lions racked up seven sacks in the game, with Yetur Gross-Matos in particular being the most dominant with 2.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Extra Point

There were some questions regarding Sean Clifford’s mobility, but he answered some of those questions Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore was Penn State’s second-reading rusher, racking up 57 yards on seven carries.

It seems even though he isn’t as mobile as his predecessor Trace McSorley was, Franklin will still get Clifford involved in the running game.

Quotable

“It’s just a learning experience for us,” KJ Hamler said. “We have a lot of people here who don’t get a lot of reps. It was great to see a lot of the younger guys and people who help us out on scout team get in and play and produce.”

This is pretty much all Penn State got out of this game.