It had been approximately 10,440 minutes since Noah Cain had officially taken a handoff.

Despite impressing in spring practice — culminating in a strong showing in the annual Blue-White game — Cain had only carried the ball 10 times in the first two games of his collegiate career, the last of which came in the third quarter of last Saturday’s contest against Buffalo.

The freshman had showed flashes of brilliance which put him in the starting running back conversation, even in an already talented backfield.

Yet, he remained on the sidelines for nearly four consecutive quarters while Journey Brown, Ricky Slade and Devyn Ford came in and delivered for James Franklin’s offense.

However, when his number was called, the true freshman remained ready.

On his first carry of the day, Cain ran between the tackles for a four-yard gain on Penn State’s first play of the drive. He would follow that up with a three-yard rush on a dive play that looked to be going nowhere.

This effort did not look like much on the surface, but Cain hit the hole hard and showed his toughness and determination in falling forward for that short gain.

That was a sign of good things to come for the first-year running back.

“I knew from the look in his eyes that he was ready for this opportunity,” Brown said. “He was calm and collected, there was no doubt in my mind that he was going to take advantage of the moment.”

With an offense that was clearly struggling, especially through the air, Cain’s steady contributions on the ground were integral in producing what was easily Penn State’s best drive of the game.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native would rack up rushes of nine, seven and four yards to move Penn State into the red zone. From there, Cain found a lane and coasted past the Pitt secondary for a 13-yard touchdown, which gave the Nittany Lions the lead for good.

Cain would finish with 40 yards on six carries for the game, all of which came on that one pivotal drive.

Penn State would need every bit of Cain’s production, as that third-quarter touchdown was the last time either side would score on the day.

Part of Cain’s success on that crucial drive was due to his physical running style and ability to make something out of nothing, a trait that Franklin identified after the game.

“The thing with Noah is that he’s just so productive,” Franklin said. “He’ll always get hit and fall forward. He’ll turn a four-yard run and turn it into six, he’s going to get a three-yard run and fall for five. I thought he ran really well on that drive.”

Even though Cain has already proven his ability throughout the spring and summer, his precision and productivity on the game-winning drive still managed to impress his teammates.

“The way he was able to battle and fight for extra yards, I thought that was amazing.” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “For a young guy to do that, I think he showed the coaches and his teammates something and he could be getting extra reps [in the future].”

His undersized frame might not suggest it, but the freshman’s running style is fearless. Cain is not afraid to take the big hit, and still finish the run after absorbing the blow from a larger, more imposing defender.

In fact, it may have been beneficial for the Nittany Lions if Cain was on the field during Penn State’s final drive of the game, in which the hosts were trying to salt the game away.

Instead, Penn State was eventually forced to punt and left Pitt with just enough time to march down the field and put itself in a position to score what could have been the game-tying touchdown.

“That was one of the things that on the headset [we were saying] that we probably should have subbed him in on that last drive because that would have been a good situation for his style of running,” Franklin said. “But we stuck with our plan of rotating all four running backs, and it worked for us.”

Cain came into the game as the likely third option in the depth chart, but Franklin and the players have indicated that this is a distinction that fluctuates with each week, especially at a position with as much talent and depth as this running back group.

There is no question that the former five-star recruit bailed out the offense when his team needed a spark. Cain ran like a veteran, which is not exactly typical for a guy that just enrolled back in January and had yet to face an FBS-level defense.

Cain’s impressive skillset was on full display on Saturday, and those around him believe that the sky could be the limit when it comes to the young tailback’s potential and ability to succeed at the Division I level.

“He’s a hard-nose runner but he can still shake defenders,” Brown said. “What impressed me the most about him was that he trusted himself, that’s where his confidence comes into play. There are certain young guys who might get nervous in that situation, but you could just see that he knew what he was capable of.”